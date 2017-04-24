Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $40 (14% upside) price target by First Analysis.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) downgraded to Hold by Gabelli.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Sell by Janney Capital. Shares are up 1% premarket.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) downgraded to Underweight with a $28 (7% downside risk) price target by Barclays.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $32 (10% downside risk) price target by Barclays.

Nexvet (NASDAQ:NVET) downgraded to Neutral with a $6.72 (2% upside) price target by Credit Suisse.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) downgraded to Hold with a $72 (11% upside) price target by SunTrust.