Kennedy-Wilson to merge with KW Europe

Under the terms of the deal, Kennedy Willson Europe (OTCPK:KWERF) owners will receive 0.667 new Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) shares each share of KWE they hold. Based on current prices, that's a 20% premium to KWE's close on Friday.

Kennedy-Wilson intends to boost its dividend by 12% upon closing the transaction.

The combined company will have a market cap of about $4B and an enterprise value of roughly $8.2B, and the hope is the greater scale will be a boon for operations, and in representation in market indices.

A conference call is underway.