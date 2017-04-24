CtyoSorbents nabs $1M second phase federal contract to develop CytoSorb for fungal blood purification

A U.S. Department of Defense chemical and biological defense research unit awards CytoSorbents (CTSO) a two-year ~$1M contract to support the continued development of CytoSorb for fungal mycotoxin blood purification. The aim of the Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is to demonstrate the ability of CytoSorb to absorb mycotoxins in vivo and improve survival in animals.

Mycotoxins can be used as biological weapons. Exposure can lead to acute live failure, organ injury, bleeding, neurologic damage, coma and death.