Ferroglobe updates on investigation involving its executive chairman

Ferroglobe (GSM N/A ) confirms that Executive Chairman Javier López Madrid has been questioned by an investigating court in Madrid in relation to an alleged payment in 2007 of €1.4M by Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.

López Madrid was a non-executive director of OHL at the time of the alleged payment and remains a non-executive director of OHL.

The allegations do not involve Ferroglobe or López Madrid’s actions on behalf of Ferroglobe.

López Madrid denies the allegations against him and intends to defend himself vigorously in the matter.

Source: Press Release