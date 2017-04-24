Namaste Technologies acquires Cannmart Inc.

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF +8.5% ) signed a definitive agreement with Cannmart to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of CannMart.

The terms of the agreement are as follows: Valuation of CannMart at C$3.55M; C$50K in cash to the vendors was paid on April 6, 2017; C$2.5M worth of Namaste common shares will be issued to the vendors on closing; and C$1M worth of Namaste common shares will be issued to the vendors upon certain milestones at a price of $0.2884.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed on or about April 28.

Mr. Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very excited to announce our signing of the definitive agreement with CannMart. This acquisition will open the door for Namaste to use our expertise with e-commerce and online marketing in order to sell medical cannabis through our existing platform and to our Canadian customers. We see this as a great vertical for Namaste, not only to retail medical cannabis online, but to also utilize our strength in logistics and shipping to offer a one-stop-shop for all medical cannabis related products in Canada. Our facility will be equipped for distribution, as well as packaging for other medical cannabis products. We see this acquisition as the start of Namaste's effort to expand in consumables sales, not only in Canada but also in other regions in which Namaste operates."