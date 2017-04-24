Automobile stocks rev higher after Europe fears ease

The auto sector is taking the election news out of France very well. Centrist candidate Macron's first-round victory is seen as a positive for EU trade, and thus supportive of automobile sales. In mid-day European trading, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is up 3.3%, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is 2.6% higher, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) trades up 2.6% and it's a 5.3% pop for Renault (OTC:RNSDF).
Notable gainers in U.S. trading include SORL Auto Parts (SORL +3.8%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +4.3%), Ferrari (RACE +3.1%), Tesla (TSLA +1.2%), Honda (HMC +1.3%), Ford (F +1%), Autoliv (ALV +3.5%), Lydall (LDL +1.9%), Gentherm (THRM +2.1%), Meritor (MTOR +2.4%) and Delphi Automotive (DLPH +2.9%).