Automobile stocks rev higher after Europe fears ease

The auto sector is taking the election news out of France very well. Centrist candidate Macron's first-round victory is seen as a positive for EU trade, and thus supportive of automobile sales. In mid-day European trading, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is up 3.3% , Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is 2.6% higher , Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) trades up 2.6% and it's a 5.3% pop for Renault (OTC:RNSDF).

Notable gainers in U.S. trading include SORL Auto Parts (SORL +3.8% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +4.3% ), Ferrari (RACE +3.1% ), Tesla (TSLA +1.2% ), Honda (HMC +1.3% ), Ford (F +1% ), Autoliv (ALV +3.5% ), Lydall (LDL +1.9% ), Gentherm (THRM +2.1% ), Meritor (MTOR +2.4% ) and Delphi Automotive (DLPH +2.9% ).