Pooled late-stage data confirms efficacy of Adamas Pharma's amantadine in Parkinson's ; shares ahead 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS +1.5% ) heads north on light volume on the heels of its announcement of pooled results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating ADS-5102 (amantadine) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Boston.

Pooled results from the EASE LID and EASE LID 3 studies were consistent with the original results from the trials that showed treatment with ADS-5102 produced a statistically significantly reduction in OFF time and a significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID).

ADS-5102 is an extended-release formulation of PD drug amantadine, originally approved by the FDA in November 2003 under the brand name Symmetrel, marketed by Endo Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas' U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 24.

