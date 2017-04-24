Speculators look for bounce in oil

Amid the plunge in oil prices last week which brought black gold back down below $50 per barrel, some $45.3M flowed into the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT), according to Bloomberg.

It was the first inflow for the ETN in four weeks.

The non-levered U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) fell more than 7.5% last week, and UWT tumbled 20% .

WTI crude this morning isn't playing along with the surge in risk assets. It's lower by another 0.6% to $49.32 per barrel.

