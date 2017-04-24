Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Units of Metanor Resources

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) acquired 10.36M units of Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF) at $0.70/unit for a total purchase price of $7.25M pursuant to a private placement financing of the issuer.

Each unit consists of one common share totaling 10.36M shares (13.7% of outstanding stock on a non-diluted basis and 19.3% of outstanding stock on a partially-diluted bassis) and one half of one share purchase warrant totaling 5.18M warrants, entitling the company to acquire one share at a price of $0.90 until April 21, 2019.

Prior to the Acquisition, Kirkland Lake Gold did not hold any Shares. The company may acquire additional securities in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.