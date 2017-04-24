Black Box appoints David J. Russo as SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Black Box Corporation (BBOX +1.5% ) appointed David J. Russo as its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Mr. Russo previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for L.B. Foster.

E.C. Sykes, President and CEO, stated, “David’s seasoned experience as a public company CFO, extensive financial background, and leadership experience will be an important asset to accelerate our path to continuing and improving our financial performance. We feel very fortunate to bring a talented executive with established relationships with our financial partners and his depth of financial experience to our team. Under his guidance and oversight, our disciplined financial accounting culture will expand its capabilities and continue to serve the Company well in the years to come.”

