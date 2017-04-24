Rough session for REITs as low-rate respite ends

A sizable whoosh down in longer-term interest rates over the past month had given some hope that perhaps the rate hike cycle was nearing an end, but the 10-year yield - as low as 2.16% at one point last week - has returned to north of 2.30% this morning.

Responsible for today's move is relief over the outcome of Sunday's French election, and European stocks are ahead 2% ; the U.S. is up 1% .

The only sector in the red is the REITs (IYR -1.5% ), (VNQ -1.8% ). Another income favorite, the utility sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) is flat.

Realty Income (O -2.7% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI -2.5% ), HCP (HCP -3.3% ), Vereit (VER -2.8% ), Essex Property (ESS -1.9% ), Simon Property (SPG -2.4% ), Kimco (KIM -2.5% ), Public Storage (PSA -2.3% ), Government Properties (GOV -2.1% ), Stag Industrial (STAG -2% )

ETFs: VNQ, IYR, DRN, RQI, URE, SCHH, ICF, RWR, SRS, RNP, RFI, JRS, KBWY, NRO, DRV, RIT, RIF