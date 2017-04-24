Hasbro passes Mattel in sales

Hasbro (HAS +5.2% ) passed Mattel (MAT -0.5% ) for quarterly revenue for the first time since 2000 after a surprising 10% jump in gaming revenue. Operating profit from the entertainment and licensing business more than doubled to $11M during the quarter.

Stifel Nicolaus thinks the strong entertainment lineup for Habro this year will lead to more upward earnings revisions.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg.

Shares of Hasbro carved out a new all-time high of $104.14 earlier before tracking back.