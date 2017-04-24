Buffalo Wild Wings defends itself

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +1.7% ) asks shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to the board in a letter posted today. Key portions of the defense are posted below.

"Our Board and management team are under attack from a short-term-focused hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, LP, that seeks to upend our winning formula and business strategy."

"We believe that Marcato’s plans for the business – involving a massive refranchising of our company-owned stores, among other things – will not create sustainable shareholder value but will create substantial risk."

"Our earnings per share have grown at a compounded annual rate of more than 18% over the last ten years. Returns on the capital we have deployed in the business exceed the returns generated by our peers on their capital and far exceed our cost of capital."

Source: Press Release