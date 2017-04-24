Indoor Harvest signs definitive agreement to acquire Alamo CBD

Indoor Harvest (OTCQB:INQD -4.6% ) and Alamo CBD, LLC entered into a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire 100% of the member ownership in Alamo.

Pursuant to the agreement, Indoor Harvest will sell, convey, transfer and assign to Alamo 25,280,027 shares of common stock of Indoor Harvest, par value $0.001, in the aggregate, in exchange for the transfer of such securities by the members of Alamo.

Upon completion of the exchange, all of the Alamo interests shall be held by Indoor Harvest and Alamo shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indoor Harvest.

