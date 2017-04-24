FelCor Lodging +6% on sale to RLJ Lodging

Under the terms, each share of FelCor Lodging (FCH +6.8% ) will be converted into 0.362 shares of RLJ Lodging (RLJ -6.6% ), and following the deal, RLJ shareholders will own about 71% of the combined company.

The merged company will have an enterprise value of $7B, with 160 hotels in 26 states. The deal is seen as accretive in year one, with expected cash G&A savings of about $12M, and roughly $10M of potential savings from stock-based compensation and capitalized cash G&A.

The combined company is expected to pay a $0.33 quarterly dividend (same as RLJ now pays).

Closing is expected before year-end.

Source: Press Release