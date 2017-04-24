Behind Goldman's Q1 miss: Some bad bets

Investors continue to scratch their heads over lame Q1 trading results at Goldman (NYSE:GS) when the bank's peers all saw double-digit Y/Y growth.

According to CFO Marty Chavez on the earnings call, clients were less active in commodities, currencies, and credits thanks to low volatility in certain markets, but that doesn't square with what the likes of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citi, and BofA were saying and reporting.

According to a report on Bloomberg, however, the bank's distressed-debt desk loaded up on paper from a number of roughed-up names in energy and retail, and incurred some substantial losses.

In one example, Goldman held about $200M of Peabody Energy bonds as it got set to emerge from bankruptcy, roughly 10x the amount of other major dealers. That position could have lost about $40M this year.