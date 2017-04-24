Verizon launches FiOS gigabit services in East

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is rolling out its FiOS Gigabit Connection, a few months after customers on its Instant Internet saw actual speeds that exceeded a symmetrical 750 Mbps.

The gigabit service -- actually up to 940 Mbps downstream and 880 Mbps upstream -- is available to more than 8M homes in the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia areas, as well as Boston; Providence, R.I.; Washington, D.C.; Richmond, Va.; and Hampton Roads, Va.

It's the result of fine-tuning Instant Internet with new firmware and diagnostics, Verizon says.

It's priced at $69.99/month, or Verizon is offering it as part of a triple-play bundle starting at $79.99/month, going up to $84.99 in year two.