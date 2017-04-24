CytRx continues aldoxorubicin-stoked up move, shares ahead 35%

CytRX (CYTR +35.4% ) is up on more than a 12x surge in volume as investors continue to buy in based on the company's plan to file a U.S. marketing application seeking approval of aldoxorubicin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Shares have almost doubled since last week.

It intends to submit its application under the FDA's abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway which allows the sponsor to include some data generated by others.

The company's late-stage study failed to achieve the primary endpoint, but a reanalysis showed a subset of patients in which aldoxorubicin worked better that investigator's choice of therapy with less risk.

