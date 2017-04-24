Loop Capital goes Neutral on Disney after stock's build-up

Walt Disney (DIS -0.3% ) has had a nice few quarters, prompting Loop Capital to take off its Buy sign and downgrade the shares to Neutral.

The catalysts usually cited -- a strong upcoming film slate incorporating many franchises, and building contributions from its theme parks -- are "built into the stock," given that Disney is pretty communicative about its outlook, says Loop Managing Director David Miller.

Shares hit a 52-week high today but are coming off that. They're up 9.4% YTD.

Miller's keeping a price target of $118, just 3.5% over current price of $114.07. Miller thinks Disney should trade within its historical multiple, valued at 10 times enterprise value/EBITDA for the coming year.