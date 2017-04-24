'Fate of the Furious' leads again, crosses $900M worldwide

The Fate of the Furious (NASDAQ:CMCSA) dominated the box office for a second week, in a weekend with no changes at the top and few competitive debuts.

The film, the eighth in Universal's racing franchise, added $38.7M to bring its two-week domestic take to $163.6M. More important, though, is its worldwide total: With foreign grosses at $744.8M, cumulative global box office sits at $908.4M, setting it for the billion-dollar mark this week -- that, even ahead of a debut in Japan coming this next Friday.

The Boss Baby (FOX -1.7% , FOXA -1.5% ) held its No. 2 slot with $12.8M (four-week domestic total of $137M), and Beauty and the Beast (DIS -0.4% ) stayed at No. 3 with $9.97M (six-week domestic total of $471.1M).

Meanwhile, Born in China (NYSE:DIS) was the best of the debut films, hitting No. 4 with $5.15M (a solid total for just 1,508 theaters); thriller Unforgettable (NYSE:TWX) opened at No. 7 with $4.81M.