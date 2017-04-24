Bloomberg: Telefonica considering IPO for O2 by end of year

Telefonica (TEF +4.1% ) is looking at floating UK wireless unit O2 in an initial public offering as soon as the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

It would be the latest in a series of moves Telefonica is considering to cut what is currently about $53B in debt.

Telefonica could sell a minority stake to the public in Q4, or elect to sell it to another bidder instead, sources told Bloomberg.

Previous plans for O2 were dealt delays, not only from the UK's decision to exit the EU, but also earlier from a regulatory block on a sale to Hutchison's Three UK.