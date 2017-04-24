Investors sell the news on Akari Coversin data; Alexion gains

Four patients who remain on Coversin have seen LDH reductions 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, and 1.8x the upper limit of normal, according to Akari (AKTX -10.7% ).

The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 trial is reduction in serum LDH to 1.8x ULN times or less.

Chardan's Madhu Kumar says the efficacy is inferior to Alexion's (ALXN +2.1% ) Soliris, noting it achieved LDH suppression down to 1.5x the ULN in 10 out 11 patients in a Phase 3 trial.

Even with today's decline, Akari is still nearly a three-bagger over the last month.