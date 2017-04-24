Condor Hospitality Trust Announces $150M Credit Facility Commitment

Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) secured commitments from three lenders to increase its current $90M senior secured revolving credit facility to $150M.

The commitment includes accordion feature that would allow the Company to increase the size of its facility to up to $400M, matures in 2020 and has two one-year extension options following additional capital achievements.

Borrowings will continue to bear interest at a rate determined by a leverage-based pricing grid.

The closing of the increase to the facility is expected to occur in the 2Q17 upon successful completion of certain diligence items and closing conditions including executed loan modification documents, compliance with financial covenants, and other customary conditions.

Joint Lead Arrangers: KeyBanc Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, and The Huntington National Bank.

