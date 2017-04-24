Reed's CEO exits after 2016 and preliminary Q1 numbers; shares down 15%

Preliminary Q1 revenue is seen at $8.3M vs. $10M a year ago, with lower sales volume having an impact on both gross and operating margins.

Full-year 2016 results were also released, and missed estimates.

CEO Chris Reed resigns, to be replaced on an interim basis by board member Stefan Freeman. Reed will remain on the board, and also start in the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer.

The company also raised $3.4M in a private placement of secured convertible subordinated paper, along with a warrant to buy 1.4M shares. The note bears interest of 12% per year. The warrants have a 5-year term and a strike price of $4.

A conference call is set for 1:30 ET.