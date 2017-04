Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is launching an offering together with subsidiaries CSL Capital and Uniti Fiber Holdings of $200M in senior debt.

That amount will be sold in 7.125% senior notes due 2024, and proceeds will go to fund part of the cash due for an acquisition of Southern Light.

The company -- the former Communications Sales & Leasing -- also recently priced a $450M stock offering to help fund the acquisition of Southern Light as well as the buyout of Hunt Telecommunications.