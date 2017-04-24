More than 160 ABC affiliates on Disney's digital Clearinghouse

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) says more than 160 ABC affiliates are signed up for its "Clearinghouse," meaning an easier path for content onto over-the-top distribution including the ABC app as well as DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and CenturyLink.

Disney created the initiative to standardize negotiation for the rights to such content and make it easier for digital distribution. The stations involved are owned by such groups as Sinclair, Hearst, Tegna and Scripps, Jon Lafayette notes.

ABC's over-the-top footprint covers 90% of U.S. TV households.

Earlier this month, NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) followed up with its own effort targeting independent affiliates for distribution deals.