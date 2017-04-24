Rocky Brands keeps on rolling

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is up another 9.67% and hit a new 52-week high of $13.20 as the post-earnings rally extends.

During the conference call last Friday, CEO Mike Brooks said the company's military segment has $40M in contract orders scheduled for delivery and sees opportunities next year and beyond.

Rocky Brands earnings call transcript

Wall Street analysts are pretty quiet on Rocky Brands, but Seeking Alpha has both bullish and bearish takes on the retailer.