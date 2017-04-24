Medical tech on the move after C.R. Bard sale

With Becton Dickinson (BDX -3.3% ) agreeing to pay $24B for C.R. Bard (BCR +20.2% ), investors are mulling other potential medical technology targets. Among them: Smith & Nephew (SNN +1.8% ), Agilent (A +2.2% ), Baxter (BAX +1.1% ), Wright Medical (WMGI +0.7% ), Qiagen (QGEN +2.2% ), GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK -0.4% ), Globus Medical (GMED -0.6% ), Illumina (ILMN +2.5% ), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +0.9% ), Waters (WAT +1.3% ), Cardiovascular Systems (CSII +2.2% ).

Turning back to the deal at hand, Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle reminds that this isn't Becton CEO Vincent Forlenza's first rodeo. Forlenza and team have delivered better-than-expected synergies on the 2015 CareFusion purchase.

And please don't call Forlenza a serial dealmaker in the mold of Valeant management. Yes, Becton is growing through acquisitions, but the deals thus far are valued-added for long-term owners, rather than temporary growth bursts.

