Medical tech on the move after C.R. Bard sale

With Becton Dickinson (BDX -3.3%) agreeing to pay $24B for C.R. Bard (BCR +20.2%), investors are mulling other potential medical technology targets. Among them: Smith & Nephew (SNN +1.8%), Agilent (A +2.2%), Baxter (BAX +1.1%), Wright Medical (WMGI +0.7%), Qiagen (QGEN +2.2%), GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK -0.4%), Globus Medical (GMED -0.6%), Illumina (ILMN +2.5%), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +0.9%), Waters (WAT +1.3%), Cardiovascular Systems (CSII +2.2%).
Turning back to the deal at hand, Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle reminds that this isn't Becton CEO Vincent Forlenza's first rodeo. Forlenza and team have delivered better-than-expected synergies on the 2015 CareFusion purchase.
And please don't call Forlenza a serial dealmaker in the mold of Valeant management. Yes, Becton is growing through acquisitions, but the deals thus far are valued-added for long-term owners, rather than temporary growth bursts.
