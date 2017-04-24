Arconic offers to nominate two Elliott board candidates, postpones meeting

Arconic (ARNC +0.4% ) is offering a concession in its proxy battle with Elliott Management, agreeing that it will select two of Elliott's nominees to join the board.

It's postponed its annual meeting from May 16 and will select a date closer to the end of May.

If two Elliott nominees join the board, that will make eight independent directors joining the board over the past 15 months, Arconic says.

The company says if the two nominees confirm by Wednesday that they're willing to be interviewed and nominated, Arconic will proceed down that path, or otherwise consider nominating new candidates of its own.