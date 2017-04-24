Tesla updates on Supercharger expansion

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says its will double its Supercharger network this year to more than 10K locations, including adding over a thousand in California alone. Many of the new Supercharger stations will be in urban centers further from the highway.

The company also expects to have 15K destination charging connectors globally by the end of the year, up from 9K. The destination chargers will be found at hotels, restaurants and other retail-facing spots.

"We're moving full speed on site selection and many sites will soon enter construction to open in advance of the summer travel season," reads the Tesla blog post.