Sprint opening 79 new Texas stores this year

Sprint (S +2.8% ) says it's going to open 79 new retail stores in Texas by the end of the year, its biggest expansion in the state since its launch of Sprint PCS stores 20 years ago.

That will mean more than 550 new jobs, it says, including retail, operations and technical experts.

The company currently operations nearly 350 locations in Texas.

It also says it's making network improvements in the state, noting that wireless data usage has grown more than 700% on average over the past five years in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Eastern Texas. It's enhanced coverage at Houston's NRG Stadium by 500% and added three-channel carrier aggregation around Houston.