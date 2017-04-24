All-time high for McDonald's into earnings

McDonald's (MCD +0.6% ) reports Q1 earnings tomorrow before the bell in a highly-anticipated release. Shareholders will be watching to see what kind of impact beverage promotions, the McPick 2 deal and the Mac Trio had on U.S. sales.

Consensus estimates are for McDonald's to disclose revenue of $5.53B, EPS of $1.34 and system-wide comparable sales growth of 1.3%.

To some degree the company may be looking to shift attention away from its gray-on-gray uniforms in the U.S. that have received some negative attention for leaning to the dystopian side. It's pretty even right now in terms of the best comparison for the uniforms between Death Star workers, Hunger Games youths or the Logan's Run cast.

Shares of McDonald's hit an all-time high of $134.76 today.