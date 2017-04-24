Trump prioritizes cut in corporate tax rate - WSJ

The president has directed staff to accelerate efforts to draft a tax plan which would slash the corporate rate to 15% from 35%, according to the WSJ. Priority should be given to cutting rates vs. concern about the deficit.

Trump has promised a big tax-related announcement on Wednesday, and ahead of that, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin and National Economic Council chief Gary Cohn are set to meet tomorrow with Republican Congressional leaders.

Under D.C.'s dubious models, each percentage point cut in the corporate tax rate would lower federal revenue by $100B over a decade, so the 20-point cut the president hopes for means $2T less in government coffers over the next 10 years. Under those terms, pushing anything through could be difficult.