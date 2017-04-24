CEO says eHealth on track to meet year's guidance

in an interview, Scott Flanders, CEO of eHealth (EHTH +3.2% ) says the private health insurance exchange operator is "on track" to meet its 2017 outlook. The company will report Q1 results on Thursday, April 27.

2017 Guidance (released on Feb. 24): Total revenues: $165M - 175M; Medicare revenue: $91.5M - 96.5M; Individual/Family/Small Business revenue: $73.5M - 78.5M; Non-GAAP EBITDA: Loss of 16.1M - 14.1M; Non-GAAP loss/share: ($14.1M - 16.1M).

He adds that the company will start selling more short-term non-ACA-compliant plans due to the escalation in premiums. It is working on customized products that eHealth may even underwrite itself over time. Mr. Flanders states that the ACA or Obamacare, is "imploding" and "repealing itself."

Insurers have complained that people have gamed the system by delaying buying coverage until they are sick. A few weeks ago, the Trump administration finalized rules aimed at stabilizing the market.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Jason McGorman says Anthem (ANTM +0.5% ) has the largest financial exposure tied to ACA exchanges, followed by Cigna (CI +0.7% ), Molina (MOH +1.3% ) and Centene (CNC +2.1% ).

Source: Bloomberg