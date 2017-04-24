Disappointing mid-stage data for triple combo for HCV-3 sinks Achillion; shares down 12%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN -12.4% ) is on the outside looking in at the market's and biotech's big up move today. Data presented at The International Liver Congress showed a 100% cure rate at weeks 6 and 8 for HCV genotype 1 for the triple combo of simeprevir, odalasvir and AL-335. For HCV genotype 3, though, there was not enough of an efficacy signal to warrant continued development.

The negative result in the most treatment-resistant HCV genotype has spooked investors. Baird wasted little time in adjusting its outlook, cutting the price target in half to $5 (57% upside).

Achillion's odalasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, is being developed by J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals under a May 2015 global agreement.

