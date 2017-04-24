More on American Campus' inline Q1

Q1 FFO as modified of $83.2M or $0.62 per share vs. $78.2M and $0.62 one year ago. Dividend is $0.42.

Same-store wholly-owned NOI growth of 3.3, with revenue up 3.3% and operating expenses up 3.4%.

Same-store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 96.9% down 10 basis points from a year ago. Preleasing for upcoming academic year of 84.4% applied for and 78.7% leased with projected rent increase of 2.9%. One year ago was 85% applied for and 78.6% leased.

Full-year FFOM outlook of $2.32-$2.42 per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

ACC flat after hours