Express Scripts Q1 top line flat; earnings up 4%; non-GAAP EPS guidance raised

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 24,654.9 (-0.6%).

Net Income: 546.3 (+3.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 805.4 (1.8%); EPS: 0.90 (+11.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.33 (9.0%); CF Ops: 1,000.4 (+33.2%).

Total claims: 252.1 (-1.7%).

2017 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $6.90 - 7.04 from $6.82 - 7.02.

Q2 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $1.70 - 1.74; Total Adjusted Claims: 343M - 353M.

The company's relationship with Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has apparently dead-ended. Anthem management has informed ESRX that it has no interest in discussing a continuation of their contract, set to expire on December 31, 2019, despite ESRX offering annual price concessions as high a $1B.

Shares are unchanged after hours on robust volume.

PBS competitor CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is up 2% after hours on robust volume.