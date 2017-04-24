Kinder Morgan files for IPO of Canada ops

Up for sale could be part of KMI's interests in the Trans Mountain pipeline system, Puget Sound pipeline, Jet Fuel pipeline system, Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, Vancouver Wharves Terminal, North 40 Terminal, and three jointly controlled investments.

"KMI continues to develop financing alternatives for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, either by bringing in a joint venture partner into Trans Mountain or conducting an initial public offering of a portfolio that would include Trans Mountain and other Kinder Morgan Canadian assets."

