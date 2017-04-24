T-Mobile adds net 1M customers, grows revenues 12%

T-Mobile (TMUS +1.9% ) posted a Q1 earnings report where it edged profit expectations after solid growth in revenues and customers amid a record-low postpaid phone churn.

Shares are down 0.7% after hours.

EBITDA came in at $2.67B, down 5.2% but beating an expected $2.5B.

EPS on a headline basis came in up 43% to $0.80; excluding after-tax spectrum gains and some other net tax benefits, EPS increased by $0.38.

Net cash from operations was $1.7B, and free cash flow was $185M.

Total net customer additions were 1.14M; branded postpaid net adds were 914,000, 798,000 of them in branded postpaid phones. Braded postpaid phone churn was 1.18% vs. a year-ago 1.33%. Branded prepaid net adds were 386,000.

For the full year, it declines to forecast net income, but boosted guidance for branded postpaid net adds to 2.8M-3.5M, from a previous 2.4M-3.4M. It's expecting full-year adjusted EBITDA of $10.4B-$10.8B (vs. consensus for $10.5B) and cash capex of $4.8B-$5.1B, excluding capitalized interest.

It also says three-year compound annual growth rates for cash flow from operations from fiscal 2016-2019 should be 15-18%, and free cash flow at 45-48%.

