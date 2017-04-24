Unisys +12.1% with narrower loss in Q1 beat

Unisys (UIS +1.8% ) is up 12.1% in late trading after Q1 earnings beat on top and bottom lines as margins increased even as revenues declined just short of flat.

On a GAAP basis, the company narrowed its loss per share to $0.65; non-GAAP EPS nearly tripled, to $0.30 from a previous $0.11.

Operating profit rose 370 basis points on a GAAP basis to -0.4%; on a non-GAAP basis, it was 6% (up 340 bps Y/Y).

Revenue breakout: Services, $585.3M (down 1.65%); Technology, $79.2M (up 10.5%).

It's reaffirmed full-year guidance for revenues of $2.65B-$2.75B (vs. consensus for $2.71B), operating profit margin (non-GAAP) of 7.25%-8.25%, and adjusted free cash flow of $130M-$170M

Press Release