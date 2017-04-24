KMG buying Flowchem for $495M in cash

KMG Chemicals (KMG +1.1%) has a definitive deal to acquire Flowchem from Arsenal Capital Partners for $495M in cash.
Flowchem makes a broad family of drag-reducing agents, specialty chemicals to reduce friction near pipeline walls and lessen turbulence to optimize pipeline flow.
The cash price includes working capital of about $17M, and will be funded with committed financing from KeyBank and HSBC.
EBITDA for Flowchem over the past 12 months was about $43M, KMG says, with free cash flow conversion at more than 95%.
A conference call to discuss the deal will come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.