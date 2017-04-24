KMG buying Flowchem for $495M in cash

KMG Chemicals (KMG +1.1% ) has a definitive deal to acquire Flowchem from Arsenal Capital Partners for $495M in cash.

Flowchem makes a broad family of drag-reducing agents, specialty chemicals to reduce friction near pipeline walls and lessen turbulence to optimize pipeline flow.

The cash price includes working capital of about $17M, and will be funded with committed financing from KeyBank and HSBC.

EBITDA for Flowchem over the past 12 months was about $43M, KMG says, with free cash flow conversion at more than 95%.

A conference call to discuss the deal will come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.