Near-unanimous Writers Guild authorizes strike against TV/movie producers

With heavy turnout, the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against Hollywood and other TV and film producers, threatening to bring the flow of fresh media content to a halt.

Some 96% of voters signed off on a strike. The two sides have held about three weeks of negotiations and are set to resume tomorrow; a work stoppage could come as soon as May 2, and could have a significant impact on prime-time programs for the fall season.

It would be the union's first strike since a 100-day stoppage from November 2007 to February 2008.

The guild is looking for raises in minimums and script fees to account for changes in TV series production, along with more parity between broadcast and cable/SVOD payments and greater contributions to a health plan that's been operating at a deficit.

Major broadcasters and film studios: CBS, DIS, CMCSA, FOX, FOXA, SNE, TWX, VIA, VIAB