When IBM shareholders gather today, they’ll be asked to sign off on a $33M pay package for CEO Ginni Rometty.

It's a hefty sum for any chief executive, let alone one who's overseen five years of falling revenue and left shareholders with a total return of less than 0.1%.

According to proxy adviser ISS, her 2016 pay package may actually exceed $50M, based on its own estimate of her stock options.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in Tampa, Florida.