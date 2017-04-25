More on Polaris' Q1

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American Off-Road Vehicles unit retail sales were down mid-single digits percent in Q1.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $724.1M (+2%); Motorcycles: $125.39M (-32%); Global adjacent markets: $91.56M (+24%); Aftermarket: $217.84M (+1,304%).

Income from financial services up 5% to $20.4M.

Adjusted gross margin rate grew 17 bps to 25.4% due to product cost reduction efforts generated through lean initiatives and favorable product mix.

Operating margin rate squeezed 600 bps to 1.8%.

Total dealer inventory was down 8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +10% to +13%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $4.25 to $4.5.