Capricor's lead product candidate shows treatment effect in DMD patients with heart disease; shares ahead 22% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is up 22% premarket, albeit on only 7,000 shares, in response to its announcement of encouraging six-month results in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, HOPE, evaluating lead product candidate CAP-1002 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients at least 12 years old with heart disease secondary to DMD.

HOPE randomized 25 subjects to receive either a single dose of CAP-1002 (n=13) or usual care (n=12). Patients in the test group experienced a statistically significant improvement in systolic thickening of the inferior wall of the heart (p=0.030) and in the function of the middle and distal upper limb (p=0.045). Differences in several other cardiac and skeletal muscle metrics that support a treatment effect were also observed. CAP-1002 was generally well-tolerated.

Top-line 12-month results should be available in Q4.

The company intends to meet with the FDA to discuss a regulatory path to approval, specifically one of the agency's Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions. A pivotal study assessing IV-administered CAP-1002 is planned for H2.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patients coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with DMD and myocardial infarction (heart attack).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.