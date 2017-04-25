Margins slip at PulteGroup; shares -3.4% premarket

Q1 EPS less items of $0.31 up 17% Y/Y, and ahead of estimates by $0.02.

Closings up 7% to 4,225 homes; ASP up 6% to $375K; revenues up 14% to $1.6B.

Gross profit of $368M or 23.2% of revenue vs. $356M and 25.5% a year ago.

Net new orders up 8% to 6,126 homes; dollar value of 16% to $2.4B.

Backlog of 9,323 homes valued at $3.8B vs. 8,755 homes valued at $3.4B a year ago. ASP of home in backlog up 6%.

