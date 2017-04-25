DuPont +2.1% after beating estimates

Operating earnings of $1.64 per share vs. $1.26 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 sales increased 5% to $7.7B, boosted by sales in Agriculture, Performance Materials, and Electronics & Communications.

"We continue to expect to close the merger in August of this year and quickly begin working on the 500-plus projects already identified to deliver the targeted $3B in cost synergies," CEO Ed Breen declared.

First-half 2017 operating earnings per share are expected to be about $2.90, an increase of about 16% vs. prior year.

Conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET

DD +2.1% premarket

Q1 results