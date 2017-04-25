More on Xerox's Q1

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) reports revenue fell 4.3% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q1.
Equipment sales fell 7.4% to $502M (-5.7% in constant currency).
Post sale revenue decreased $1.95B (-3.9% in constant currency).
North America revenue squeezed 4.5% to $1.47B (-4.8% in constant currency).
International revenue dropped 7.3% to $852M (-1.5% in constant currency).
Adjusted gross margin rate up 20 bps to 39.8%.
Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps 25.8%.
Adjusted operating margin rate grew 90 bps to 11.4%.
Contract renewal rate during the quarter was 81%.
FY2017 Guidance: Diluted EPS: $0.44 to $0.52; Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.88; Cash flow from operations: $700M to $900M; Free cash flow: $525M to $725M.
XRX -0.71% premarket.