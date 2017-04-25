Organic revenue flat at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue was flat in Q1. Price/mix was up 3% during the quarter, while volume was down by the same rate.

Organic revenue by segment: Latin America 0%, Europe/Middle East/Africa +1%, North America 0%, Asia Pacific 0%, Bottling -2%.

The company says operating margin improved more than 90 bps, driven by productivity savings and price initiatives.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola expects full-year organic revenue growth of 3% and a 7% to 8% gain in comparable currency neutral income Full-year EPS is seen down 1% to 2%.

