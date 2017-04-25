Can-Fite advancing late-stage study of piclidenoson in RA; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) perks up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the Institutional Review Board at Ashkelon, Israel's Barzilai Medical Center has approved the Phase 3 ACRobat clinical trial protocol evaluating piclidenoson for the first-line treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This is the first trial site to OK the study.

ACRobat's primary endpoint is low disease activity after 12 weeks of treatment compared to methotrexate. The 500-subject study's duration will be 24 weeks and will be conducted at sites in Israel, Europe and Canada.

Piclidenoson is an anti-inflammatory oral small molecule drug. Its mechanism of action is mediating A3 adenosine receptors, key signalling proteins which play key roles in the production of inflammatory cytokines.